Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The cost of air pollution in Africa

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlqzq77x6f8-en
Authors
Rana Roy
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Roy, R. (2016), “The cost of air pollution in Africa”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 333, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlqzq77x6f8-en.
Go to top