Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Contribution of Foreign Affilliates to Productivity Growth

Evidence from OECD Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/534235088410
Authors
Chiara Criscuolo
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Criscuolo, C. (2005), “The Contribution of Foreign Affilliates to Productivity Growth: Evidence from OECD Countries”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2005/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/534235088410.
Go to top