Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Competitiveness of Global Port-Cities: The Case of Hong Kong, China

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3wdkjtzp0w-en
Authors
Olaf Merk, Jing Li
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Merk, O. and J. Li (2013), “The Competitiveness of Global Port-Cities: The Case of Hong Kong, China”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2013/16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3wdkjtzp0w-en.
Go to top