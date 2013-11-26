This working paper offers an evaluation of the performance of the port of Hong Kong, an analysis of the impact of the port on the territory and an assessment of policies in this field. It examines port performance over the last decades and identifies the principal factors that have contributed to it. The effect of the port on economic and environmental questions is studied and quantified where possible. The major policies governing the port are assessed, along with policies governing transport and economic development, the environment and spatial planning. Based on the report’s findings, recommendations are proposed with a view to improving port performance and increasing the positive effects of the port of Hong Kong.
The Competitiveness of Global Port-Cities: The Case of Hong Kong, China
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Abstract
