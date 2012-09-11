Skip to main content
The Competitiveness of Global Port-Cities: The Case of Helsinki, Finland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92z70x5v7g-en
Authors
Olaf Merk, Olli-Pekka Hilmola, Patrick Dubarle
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Merk, O., O. Hilmola and P. Dubarle (2012), “The Competitiveness of Global Port-Cities: The Case of Helsinki, Finland”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2012/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92z70x5v7g-en.
