Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The commitment period reserve

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3b2a2252-en
Authors
Richard Baron
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers

Cite this content as:

Baron, R. (2001), “The commitment period reserve”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2001/12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3b2a2252-en.
Go to top