Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Changing Nature of IMF Conditionality

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/187765075405
Authors
Jacques J. Polak
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Polak, J. (1991), “The Changing Nature of IMF Conditionality”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 41, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/187765075405.
Go to top