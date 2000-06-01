Technological, economic and social changes are putting growing pressures on teaching methods and programmes and pointing to new trends in tertiary education. Is existing infrastructure flexible enough to meet the changing demands? What new forms of facilities governance and funding are proving successful? What impact does the built environment and maintenance have on student achievement? At a time when property management budgets are shrinking and maintenance costs are on the rise, it is important to be able to quality and quantify performance and draw comparisons with other institutions and other sectors. These topics were addressed at the PEB seminar entitled “The Changing Infrastructure of Tertiary Education”.
The Changing Infrastructure of Tertiary Education
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
