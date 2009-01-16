Skip to main content
The Changing Boundaries of Social Enterprises

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264055513-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Edited by Antonella Noya
Cite this content as:

Noya, A. (ed.) (2009), The Changing Boundaries of Social Enterprises, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264055513-en.
