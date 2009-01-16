Social enterprises are entering a new phase of consolidation after overcoming various challenges over the last 10 years in their efforts to foster sustainable local development, help create local wealth and jobs, and fight social exclusion. This book contains recommendations for national and local policy makers and presents a set of international best practices based on new legislation that has been enacted, novel frontiers that have opened up, and support and financial tools that have been developed.
The Changing Boundaries of Social Enterprises
Report
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Edited by Antonella Noya
Abstract
