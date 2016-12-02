Skip to main content
The Best versus the Rest

The Global Productivity Slowdown, Divergence across Firms and the Role of Public Policy
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/63629cc9-en
Authors
Dan Andrews, Chiara Criscuolo, Peter N. Gal
Tags
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Andrews, D., C. Criscuolo and P. Gal (2016), “The Best versus the Rest: The Global Productivity Slowdown, Divergence across Firms and the Role of Public Policy”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/63629cc9-en.
