Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The adaptation landscape

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8b922d72-en
Authors
Dennis Tirpak, Murray Ward
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers

Cite this content as:

Tirpak, D. and M. Ward (2005), “The adaptation landscape”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2005/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8b922d72-en.
Go to top