Test No. 451: Carcinogenicity Studies

The objective of a long-term carcinogenicity study is to observe test animals for a major portion of their life span for the development of neoplastic lesions during or after exposure to various doses of a test substance by an appropriate route of administration.



This Test Guideline is intended primarily for use with rats and mice, and for oral administration. Both sexes should be used. Each dose group and concurrent control group should contain at least 50 animals of each sex. At least three dose levels and a concurrent control should be used. Animals are dosed with the test substance daily (oral, dermal or inhalation administration) and the mode of exposure should be adjusted according to the toxicokinetic profile of the test substance. The duration of the study will normally be 24 months for rodents. For specific strains of mice, duration of 18 months may be more appropriate. Termination of the study should be considered when the number of survivors in the lower dose groups or the control group falls below 25 per cent. The results of these studies include: measurements (weighing, food consumption), and, at least, daily and detailed observations, as well as gross necropsy and histopathology.