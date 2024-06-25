Test No. 205: Avian Dietary Toxicity Test

The purpose of this Test Guideline is to determine the effects of a substance administered with food to birds.

Birds are fed a diet containing the test substance at a range of concentrations for a period of five days. Two control groups and one treatment group for each of the, at least, five dietary levels of the test substance should be used. Each group consists of 10 birds. The minimum duration of the test is eight days: five days on the test diet followed by a minimum of three days on normal diet. Suitable facilities for holding birds indoors are necessary. These include mechanisms for temperature, humidity and light control as required, as well as pens of suitable capacity for rearing the birds. Mortalities and signs of toxicity are recorded daily. The following observations should be made during the test: signs of intoxication and other abnormal behaviour; mortality; body weights; food consumption.