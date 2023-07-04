Test No. 218: Sediment-Water Chironomid Toxicity Using Spiked Sediment

This Test Guideline is designed to assess the effects of prolonged exposure of chemicals to the sediment-dwelling larvae of the freshwater dipteran Chironomus sp.

First instar chironomid larvae are exposed to at least five concentrations of the test chemical in sediment - water systems. The test substance is spiked into the sediment and first instar larvae are subsequently introduced into test beakers in which the sediment and water concentrations have been stabilised. Chironomid emergence and development rate is measured at the end of the test. The maximum exposure duration is 28 days for C. riparius, C. yoshimatsui, and 65 days for C. tentans. The limit test corresponds to one dose level of 1000 mg/kg. Larval survival and weight may also be measured after 10 days if required (using additional replicates as appropriate). The study report should include the development time and the total number of fully emerged midges (sex and number are recorded daily), the observation of any abnormal behaviour the number of visible pupae that have failed to emerge and any egg masses deposition. The data are analysed either by using a regression model in order to estimate the concentration that would cause x % reduction in emergence or larval survival or growth, or by using statistical hypothesis testing to determine a NOEC/LOEC.