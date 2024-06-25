Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Test No. 253: Short-term juvenile hormone (JH) activity screening assay in Daphnia magna

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/03cb5c08-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 2
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), Test No. 253: Short-term juvenile hormone (JH) activity screening assay in Daphnia magna, OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/03cb5c08-en.
Go to top