This Test Guideline (TG) describes a short-term juvenile hormone (JH) activity screening assay using Daphnia magna to detect the potential of chemicals with JH activity. The JHASA was designed as a screen assay which evaluates male offspring production in the parthenogenetic daphnid.
Test No. 253: Short-term juvenile hormone (JH) activity screening assay in Daphnia magna
Report
OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 2
Abstract
