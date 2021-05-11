The Flemish Government asked the OECD to undertake a targeted diagnostic study of the Flemish system for teachers’ Continuing Professional Learning (CPL). Drawing on findings from interviews with Flemish stakeholders and schools, as well as document review, the study team identified strengths and weaknesses of the continuing professional learning system in the Flemish Community of Belgium, as well as opportunities and threats in going forward.
Teachers’ professional learning study: Diagnostic report for the Flemish Community of Belgium
Policy paper
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper24 May 2024
-
Policy paper1 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
6 May 2024
-
Case study4 March 2024
-
4 March 2024
-
6 February 2024
-
15 December 2023