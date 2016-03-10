Skip to main content
Taxation of Knowledge-Based Capital

Non-R&D Investments, Average Effective Tax Rates, Internal Vs. External KBC Development and Tax Limitations
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm2f6sfz244-en
Authors
Alessandro Modica, Thomas Neubig
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Modica, A. and T. Neubig (2016), “Taxation of Knowledge-Based Capital: Non-R&D Investments, Average Effective Tax Rates, Internal Vs. External KBC Development and Tax Limitations”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 24, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm2f6sfz244-en.
