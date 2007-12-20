Skip to main content
Tax Effects on Foreign Direct Investment

Recent Evidence and Policy Analysis
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264038387-en
OECD
OECD Tax Policy Studies
OECD (2007), Tax Effects on Foreign Direct Investment: Recent Evidence and Policy Analysis, OECD Tax Policy Studies, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264038387-en.
