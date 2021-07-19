Skip to main content
Tax administration: Towards sustainable remote working in a post COVID-19 environment

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fdc0844d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
English
OECD (2021), “Tax administration: Towards sustainable remote working in a post COVID-19 environment”, OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fdc0844d-en.
