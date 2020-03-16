Governments and tax administrations can ease burdens on taxpayers and support businesses and individuals with cash-flow problems or with difficulties in meeting tax reporting or payment obligations. This paper includes suggestions to assist administrations globally in their consideration of appropriate measures in their own national contexts to help taxpayers during this difficult period.
Tax administration responses to COVID-19: Support for taxpayers
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper20 January 2023
-
Policy paper11 October 2022
-
-
Policy paper30 August 2022
-
21 April 2022
-
4 April 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
24 May 2024
-
13 May 2024
-
13 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
Working paper31 January 2024