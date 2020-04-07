Tax administration responses to COVID-19: Business continuity considerations

This reference document provides an overview of business continuity measures that tax administrations may wish to consider in the context of the current pandemic. This is a joint document of the OECD Forum on Tax Administration, the Inter-American Center of Tax Administrations (CIAT) and the Intra-European Organisation of Tax Administrations (IOTA). It takes account of examples and considerations provided by tax administrations in response to a survey sent by the three organisations to their members.