This reference document provides an overview of business continuity measures that tax administrations may wish to consider in the context of the current pandemic. This is a joint document of the OECD Forum on Tax Administration, the Inter-American Center of Tax Administrations (CIAT) and the Intra-European Organisation of Tax Administrations (IOTA). It takes account of examples and considerations provided by tax administrations in response to a survey sent by the three organisations to their members.
Tax administration responses to COVID-19: Business continuity considerations
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper20 January 2023
-
Policy paper11 October 2022
-
-
Policy paper30 August 2022
-
21 April 2022
-
4 April 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
24 May 2024
-
13 May 2024
-
13 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
Working paper31 January 2024