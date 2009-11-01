This article recommends approaches to take in designing sustainable educational environments. The authors present recent examples of UK school buildings that reduce carbon emissions and capitalise on renewable energy sources, and predict how schools will respond to energy needs in the future.
Sustainability Innovation in United Kingdom Schools
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
