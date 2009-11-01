Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Sustainability Innovation in United Kingdom Schools

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220784057722
Authors
Wayne Head, Richard Buckingham
Tags
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Head, W. and R. Buckingham (2009), “Sustainability Innovation in United Kingdom Schools”, CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments, No. 2009/10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220784057722.
Go to top