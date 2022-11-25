Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Supporting the social and emotional well-being of refugee students from Ukraine in host countries

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/af1ff0b0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
日本語

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “Supporting the social and emotional well-being of refugee students from Ukraine in host countries”, OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/af1ff0b0-en.
Go to top