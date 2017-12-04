Skip to main content
Subnational Infrastructure Investment in OECD Countries: Trends and Key Governance Levers

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/e9077df7-en
Authors
Dorothée Allain-Dupré, Claudia Hulbert, Margaux Vincent
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Allain-Dupré, D., C. Hulbert and M. Vincent (2017), “Subnational Infrastructure Investment in OECD Countries: Trends and Key Governance Levers”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2017/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e9077df7-en.
