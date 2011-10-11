This report discusses the most relevant issues concerning student standardised testing in which there are no-stakes for students (“standardised testing”) through a literature review and a review of the trends in standardised testing in OECD countries. Unlike standardised tests in which there are high-stakes for students, no-stakes implies that test results have no impact on the student’s academic career. The same tests, however, may have high stakes for teachers and schools. The report provides an overview of the standardised testing typology in the no-stakes context, including identifying the driving trends behind the gradual increase in standardised testing in OECD countries and the different purposes of standardised tests. Within this framework the report reviews how standardised tests with no-stakes for students are designed, implemented and used across OECD countries. The report also aims to synthesise the relevant empirical research on the impact of standardised testing on teaching and learning and to draw out lessons from the literature on aspects of standardised tests that are more effective in improving student outcomes. Key debates concerning standardised testing are identified throughout and include (among others): 1) selecting the appropriate test purpose; 2) teacher evaluation based on student test results; 3) the impact of publishing standardised test results; and 4) minimising strategic behaviour by teachers and administrators in standardised testing.