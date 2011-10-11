Skip to main content
Student Standardised Testing

Current Practices in OECD Countries and a Literature Review
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3rp9qbnr6-en
Authors
Allison Morris
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Morris, A. (2011), “Student Standardised Testing: Current Practices in OECD Countries and a Literature Review”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 65, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3rp9qbnr6-en.
