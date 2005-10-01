The New Zealand Ministry of Education is undertaking a project to provide information that can assist schools to design quality environments that will improve student learning outcomes. The project started in 2004 with the ministry surveying boards of trustees, principals, teachers and students on what features of property design they believed were important to support students’ learning. As part of this project the ministry is identifying current design standards that need to be followed and publishing examples of best practice in design solutions. The objective of this is to encourage schools to network and learn from each other’s experience.
Structures for Learning in New Zealand
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
