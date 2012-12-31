Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Structural Materials for Innovative Nuclear Systems (SMINS-2)

Workshop Proceedings, Daejon, Republic of Korea, 31 August-3 September 2010
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264992092-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Science
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2012), Structural Materials for Innovative Nuclear Systems (SMINS-2): Workshop Proceedings, Daejon, Republic of Korea, 31 August-3 September 2010, Nuclear Science, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264992092-en.
Go to top