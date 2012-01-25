Skip to main content
Structural Change in Commodity Markets

Have Agricultural Markets Become Thinner?
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fp3zdc1d0-en
Authors
Peter S. Liapis
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Liapis, P. (2012), “Structural Change in Commodity Markets: Have Agricultural Markets Become Thinner?”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 54, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9fp3zdc1d0-en.
