Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Strengthening the Macroeconomic Policy Framework in South Africa

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghsx2v5345-en
Authors
Tatiana Lysenko, Geoff Barnard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lysenko, T. and G. Barnard (2011), “Strengthening the Macroeconomic Policy Framework in South Africa”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 847, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghsx2v5345-en.
Go to top