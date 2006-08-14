Strengthening Inland Waterway Transport

This publication is a complete collection of the papers presented at the workshop on "Pan-European Co-operation towards Strong Inland Waterway Transport: On the Move" held in Paris on 22 and 23 September 2005. The purpose of the workshop was to establish what progress had been made since the Pan-European Conference on Inland Waterways in Rotterdam in 2001 in preparation for the Bucharest Ministerial Conference, scheduled for September 2006. The papers focus essentially on the development of the inland waterway market in a pan-European context, conditions of competition, infrastructure development and the environment. A summary of the discussions at the workshop and its conclusions are also given. The workshop was jointly organised by the ECMT, UNECE, the Central Commission for Navigation on the Rhine and the Danube Commission.