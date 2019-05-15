Skip to main content
Strengthening Active Labour Market Policies in Italy

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/160a3c28-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Connecting People with Jobs
OECD (2019), Strengthening Active Labour Market Policies in Italy , Connecting People with Jobs, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/160a3c28-en.
