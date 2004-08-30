Skip to main content
Strategy Selection for the Decommissioning of Nuclear Facilities

Seminar Proceedings, Tarragona, Spain, 1-4 September 2003
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264016729-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Radioactive Waste Management

OECD/NEA (2004), Strategy Selection for the Decommissioning of Nuclear Facilities: Seminar Proceedings, Tarragona, Spain, 1-4 September 2003, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264016729-en.
