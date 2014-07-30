Skip to main content
State-Invested Enterprises in the Global Marketplace: Implications for a Level Playing Field

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0xvfvl6nw-en
Authors
Hans Christiansen, Yunhee Kim
Tags
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Christiansen, H. and Y. Kim (2014), “State-Invested Enterprises in the Global Marketplace: Implications for a Level Playing Field”, OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers, No. 14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0xvfvl6nw-en.
