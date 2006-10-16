The empirical analysis presented in this paper indicates that trade between developing countries (South-South trade) offers a wide scope for specialisation and efficiency gains. The first part of the paper takes an ex-post perspective and employs the gravity methodology to contribute to understanding past trends in world goods trade with a special focus on South-South trade. Analysis shows that far from experiencing a ?death of distance?, South-South trade is still severely...
South-South Trade In Goods
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Abstract
