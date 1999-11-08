Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Social Enterprises

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264182332-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (1999), Social Enterprises, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264182332-en.
Go to top