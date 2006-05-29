Skills are key to a better job and a better life. Yet acquiring them is often most difficult for the people who need them most: those trapped in low-paid jobs with hard working conditions. Innovative experiments throughout OECD member countries show that barriers to skills acquisition can be overcome. A wide range of actors from government, business and civil society have joined efforts and embarked on initiatives that indeed fill the gap between labour market policy and vocational training, and workers’ weaknesses and employers’ evolving needs. There are rich lessons to be learned from the experiences of Belgium (Flanders), Canada, Denmark, the United Kingdom and the United States, which are investigated in this book.
Skills Upgrading
New Policy Perspectives
Report
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 April 2024
-
20 March 2023
-
20 March 2023
-
21 July 2022
-
Report3 June 2022
-
28 April 2022
-
2 November 2017
-
16 June 2017
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Case study19 June 2024