Shielding Aspects of Accelerators, Targets and Irradiation Facilities - SATIF 6

Workshop Proceedings, Standford, CA, USA 10-12 April 2002
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264017344-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Science

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2004), Shielding Aspects of Accelerators, Targets and Irradiation Facilities - SATIF 6: Workshop Proceedings, Standford, CA, USA 10-12 April 2002, Nuclear Science, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264017344-en.
