Shielding Aspects of Accelerators, Targets and Irradiation Facilities - SATIF 10

Workshop Proceedings, Geneva, Switzerland 2-4 June 2010
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264096509-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Science
OECD/NEA (2011), Shielding Aspects of Accelerators, Targets and Irradiation Facilities - SATIF 10: Workshop Proceedings, Geneva, Switzerland 2-4 June 2010, Nuclear Science, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264096509-en.
