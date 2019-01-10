Sharing of Government Biocides Reviews

This document provides the first outputs of the Review Sharing initiative which OECD has undertaken over the last few years. Review sharing was proposed to more efficiently leverage constrained specialist resources and permit those specialists (generally toxicologists) to pursue more value-added activities such as risk or exposure assessment. An expert group over the course of several meetings defined a process and created the necessary documents to realize the objectives of the project. The expert group reviewed available national checklists and processes to draft and refine Harmonized Standard Review Forms for the studies in scope and develop a Standard Operating Procedure for applicants and government reviewers to follow.