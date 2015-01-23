Skip to main content
Services Trade Restrictiveness Index (STRI): Scoring and Weighting Methodology

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7n8wbtk9r-en
Authors
Massimo Geloso Grosso, Frédéric Gonzales, Sébastien Miroudot, Hildegunn Kyvik Nordås, Dorothée Rouzet, Asako Ueno
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Geloso Grosso, M. et al. (2015), “Services Trade Restrictiveness Index (STRI): Scoring and Weighting Methodology”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 177, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7n8wbtk9r-en.
