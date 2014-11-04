Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Services Trade Restrictiveness Index (STRI): Distribution Services

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxt4njvtfbx-en
Authors
Asako Ueno, Massimo Geloso Grosso, Iza Lejárraga, Hildegunn Kyvik Nordås, Sébastien Miroudot, Frédéric Gonzales, Dorothée Rouzet
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ueno, A. et al. (2014), “Services Trade Restrictiveness Index (STRI): Distribution Services”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 173, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxt4njvtfbx-en.
Go to top