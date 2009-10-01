Skip to main content
Sectoral Market Mechanisms

Issues for Negotiation and Domestic Implementation
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k454d2srld2-en
Authors
André Aasrud, Richard Baron, Barbara Buchner, Kevin McCall
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Aasrud, A. et al. (2009), “Sectoral Market Mechanisms: Issues for Negotiation and Domestic Implementation”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2009/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k454d2srld2-en.
