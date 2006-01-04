Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Sectoral approaches to GHG mitigation

Scenarios for integration
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8e8ab993-en
Authors
Richard Baron
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers

Cite this content as:

Baron, R. (2006), “Sectoral approaches to GHG mitigation: Scenarios for integration”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2006/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8e8ab993-en.
Go to top