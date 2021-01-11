Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Second update on the Chemical Thermodynamics of Uranium, Neptunium, Plutonium, Americium And Technetium, Volume 14

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bf86a907-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Chemical Thermodynamics
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2021), Second update on the Chemical Thermodynamics of Uranium, Neptunium, Plutonium, Americium And Technetium, Volume 14, Chemical Thermodynamics, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bf86a907-en.
Go to top