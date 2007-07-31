Chemical Thermodynamics of Solid Solutions of Interest in Radioactive Waste Management, Volume 10

This volume provides a state-of-the-art report on the modelling of aqueous-solid solution systems by the combined use of chemical thermodynamics and experimental and computational techniques. These systems are ubiquitous in nature and therefore intrinsic to the understanding and quantification of radionuclide containment and retardation processes present in geological repositories of radioactive waste. Representative cases for study have been chosen from the radioactive waste literature to illustrate the application of the various approaches. This report has been prepared by a team of four leading experts in the field under the auspices of the OECD/NEA Thermochemical Database (TDB) Project.