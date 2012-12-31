The Chemical Thermodynamics of Tin is based on a critical review of the thermodynamic properties of tin, its solid compounds and aqueous complexes, carried out as part of NEA Thermochemical Database Project Phase III (TDB III). The database system developed at the OECD/NEA Data Bank ensures consistency not only within the recommended data sets of tin, but also among all the data sets published in this series. This volume will be of particular interest to scientists carrying out performance assessments of deep geological disposal sites for radioactive waste.
Chemical Thermodynamics of Tin, Volume 12
Report
Chemical Thermodynamics
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
21 February 2020
-
3 February 2014
-
22 December 2008
-
Related publications
-
21 December 2023
-
-
26 October 2023
-
26 October 2023
-
23 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
19 September 2023
-
15 September 2023