This paper briefly discusses inter-modal coordination of transport services from a perspective of what could be called “diversity-based mobility policy”. It examines the framework conditions for inter-modal competition and coordination under an approach to transport policy making that reflects the broad variety of mobility needs and aspirations in market economies and reflects the social opportunity costs of alternative ways of addressing the demand for mobility...
Seamless Transport Policy
Institutional and Regulatory Aspects of Inter-Modal Coordination
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
