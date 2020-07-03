The urgency of tackling COVID-19 has led governments in many countries to launch a number of short-notice and fast-tracked initiatives (e.g. calls for research proposals). Without proper co-ordination amongst ministries and agencies, they run the risk of duplicating efforts or missing opportunities, resulting in slower progress and economic inefficiencies.
Science, technology and innovation: How co-ordination at home can help the global fight against COVID-19
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
