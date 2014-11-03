Skip to main content
School Size Policies

A Literature Review
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxt472ddkjl-en
Macarena Ares Abalde
OECD Education Working Papers
Ares Abalde, M. (2014), “School Size Policies: A Literature Review”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 106, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxt472ddkjl-en.
