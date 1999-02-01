Science laboratories in schools are expensive to equip and maintain. Specific pedagogical needs, new technology and safety requirements contribute to the costs. In an effort to get the most efficient use of facilities, some countries are rethinking school labs with a move toward more flexible approaches.
School Science Laboratories
Today's Trends and Guidelines
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024