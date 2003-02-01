School Safety in France

The French government set up in 1995 the Observatoire national de la sécurité des établissements scolaires et d'enseignement supérieur, a national agency for safety in schools and higher education, bringing together the public owners of school buildings, representatives of staff and parents from public-sector schools and those under contract in the private sector, and the relevant ministries. Its mandate covers any issue concerning the safety of people, premises or equipment: solidity of buildings and fire risk, accident analysis and prevention, technology and science equipment, and major hazards.