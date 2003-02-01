The French government set up in 1995 the Observatoire national de la sécurité des établissements scolaires et d'enseignement supérieur, a national agency for safety in schools and higher education, bringing together the public owners of school buildings, representatives of staff and parents from public-sector schools and those under contract in the private sector, and the relevant ministries. Its mandate covers any issue concerning the safety of people, premises or equipment: solidity of buildings and fire risk, accident analysis and prevention, technology and science equipment, and major hazards.
School Safety in France
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Case study19 June 2024
-
Case study19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
6 May 2024
-
-
3 May 2024